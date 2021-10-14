ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $27.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have commented on PRQR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $393.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.56. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

