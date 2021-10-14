Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,500 shares, a growth of 194,581.8% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 823.7 days.

PGUUF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

