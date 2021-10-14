ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,134 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.