ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

