ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.