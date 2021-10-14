ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 215,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,825 shares.The stock last traded at $72.80 and had previously closed at $72.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

