ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.27. 128,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,994,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $511,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

