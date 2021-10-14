ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Tops $43,750.49

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $43,750.49 and $54.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.00317270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 187,942,476 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

