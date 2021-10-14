PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 164.4% in September

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 10,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,699. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

