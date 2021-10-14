Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,812 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $86,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.43. 293,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,835. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

