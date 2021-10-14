Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $259.93 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NIKE were worth $259,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 197,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,932. The firm has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

