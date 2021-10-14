Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 262,446 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $171,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.16 on Thursday, hitting $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,447. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $126.80 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

