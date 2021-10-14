Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,129 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $55,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 112.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,100. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,844,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.74.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.