Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $77,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,017. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

