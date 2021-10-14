Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 16,117 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 794,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 343,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 250,983 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NYMT stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.