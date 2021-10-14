Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

