Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.74 Million Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of TechTarget worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.61 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

