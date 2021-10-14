Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

GVA stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.