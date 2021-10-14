PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 59.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,930. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

