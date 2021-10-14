PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Up 2%

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). Approximately 111,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 198,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.55).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.16.

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.