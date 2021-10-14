PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PTCHF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,603. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.