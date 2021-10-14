PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PTCHF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,603. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.
PureTech Health Company Profile
