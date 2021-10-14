Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PRPL. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

