Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 581.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIM remained flat at $$4.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 46,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,968. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

