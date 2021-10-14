Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 581.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PIM remained flat at $$4.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 46,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,968. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
