Pyxis Tankers’ (PXS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Univest Sec

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Univest Sec in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.