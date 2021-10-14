Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Issued By B. Riley

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

CCS stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

