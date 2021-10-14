Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cowen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

COWN stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cowen by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

