Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642 in the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Open Lending by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 668,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.