Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Decreased by Analyst (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

