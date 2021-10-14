Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Cut by Analyst

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

