Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Raised by Piper Sandler

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YETI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.16.

YETI opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. YETI has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

