Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Cut by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $122.57 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

