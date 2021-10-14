Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

