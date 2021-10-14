QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.29

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.29 and traded as low as $36.10. QNB shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 508 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

