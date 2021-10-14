QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,774 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

