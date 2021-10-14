QS Investors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,729,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 187,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 83,324 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

