Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 69.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 30.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quantum by 22.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

