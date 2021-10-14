Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.56 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,839 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,963,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

