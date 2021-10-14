Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.90 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,642,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.