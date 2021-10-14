Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE:REXR opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

