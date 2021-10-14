Quilter (LON:QLT) Shares Up 0.2%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.86). 3,664,159 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,570,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.95 ($1.85).

Several brokerages have commented on QLT. Barclays lowered shares of Quilter to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

