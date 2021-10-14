Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.90. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 7,747 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

About Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.