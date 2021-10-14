Qwertycoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $753,550.79 and approximately $148.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

