RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.08 on Thursday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

