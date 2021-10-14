Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

