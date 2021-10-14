Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

