Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.51

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 2416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.
Several research firms have issued reports on RPID. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.