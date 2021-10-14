Raymond James Cuts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEYUF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.