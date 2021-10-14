Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches Market Cap of $6.98 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $399,694.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

