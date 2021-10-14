Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 41,400.0% in September

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 41,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.
About Razor Energy
