Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 41,400.0% in September

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 41,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.