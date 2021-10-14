Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $668,686.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00117473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,377.35 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.31 or 0.06223720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

